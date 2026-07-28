Revolut has partnered with Apollo Global Management, Ares Management, Hamilton Lane, and Partners Group to offer private market funds to retail users in Europe.

The offering targets retail investors in select European markets, extending access to a segment of the investment industry that has traditionally required substantial capital commitments.

Private market investments, including private equity, private credit, and infrastructure funds, have historically required minimum commitments of EUR 100.000 or more, limiting participation to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals. Through the process of integrating funds from Apollo Global Management, Ares Management, Hamilton Lane, and Partners Group into its app, Revolut is lowering the entry threshold for retail users, allowing them to allocate capital to asset classes that were previously largely inaccessible to non-institutional investors.

The four partner firms manage private market strategies spanning private equity, private credit, and infrastructure. Their inclusion in Revolut's app gives users the ability to browse and invest in these funds alongside the other financial products already available on the platform.

Availability and regulatory framework

Fund availability varies by jurisdiction, and users are required to complete a suitability assessment before accessing specific products. In the European Economic Area and Switzerland, investment services related to this offering are provided by Revolut Securities Europe UAB, a Lithuania-based entity authorised and regulated by the Bank of Lithuania. In Switzerland, the entity is represented by Revolut (Switzerland) AG.

At the same time, Revolut has stated that private market funds carry risks, including illiquidity and the potential for capital loss, and that terms, conditions, and fees apply to the offering.

The move reflects a broader trend among fintechs and asset managers to extend private market access beyond institutional channels, as demand grows among retail investors for diversification beyond listed equities and bonds. Private equity, private credit, and infrastructure funds have expanded significantly in recent years as alternative asset managers seek new distribution channels, while retail-facing platforms look to broaden their investment product ranges.

For Revolut, the addition of private market funds extends an investment offering that already includes other asset classes within its app, positioning the company alongside other financial platforms exploring retail access to alternative investments.