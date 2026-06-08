Interswitch has partnered with Temenos to deliver managed banking services to financial institutions across Africa.

Under the agreement, Interswitch will deploy Temenos solutions spanning core banking, digital banking, payments, wealth management, and financial crime management. These will be made available to banks and other financial institutions as both cloud-hosted and on-premises managed services.

In addition, the arrangement was also designed to allow institutions to progressively modernise their banking infrastructure and shift towards more customer-centric operating models.

Initial markets and deployment scope

According to the official press release, the service will initially cover several key African markets, including Nigeria, Ghana, Côte d'Ivoire, and Kenya, with further expansion anticipated across the continent.

Through the process of operating as a managed services provider on top of the Temenos stack, Interswitch is positioning itself to address a persistent challenge in African banking: the high cost and complexity of technology transformation for mid-sized and smaller institutions. Outsourced, cloud-hosted banking infrastructure has gained traction across emerging markets as a route to modernisation without the capital burden of full platform ownership.

The collaboration marks a strategic broadening of Interswitch's business model. Historically associated with payments infrastructure and digital commerce, the company is signalling a move into wider banking technology services through its Systegra division, which focuses on digital infrastructure and managed services. Jonah Adams, Managing Director for Digital Infrastructure & Managed Services (Systegra) at Interswitch, described the move as part of an effort to accelerate expansion beyond payments and bring configurable, cloud-native banking capabilities to the African market.

Temenos extends its Africa footprint

For Temenos, the partnership represents an expansion of its presence across Africa through a well-established regional distribution partner. Interswitch operates across multiple African markets, providing Temenos with a route to institutions that may lack direct relationships with global banking technology vendors. William Moroney, Chief Revenue Officer, Temenos, noted that the collaboration extends the company's reach and strengthens its partner ecosystem on the continent.