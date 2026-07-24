Genpact has launched Banking Analyst Suite, an agentic AI solution for regulated banking operations, with AMP Limited among its first adopters.

The first module released under the suite, Genpact Transaction Monitoring Analyst, is now generally available and is designed to support banks in completing AML alert investigations, while keeping human analysts responsible for final decisions.

According to the company, Transaction Monitoring Analyst draws on Genpact's experience operating financial crime functions for banking clients, including the review of large volumes of alerts each year. The module coordinates multiple AI agents that each handle a distinct part of the investigation process: assessing customer behaviour, analysing transactions, validating customer profiles, and reviewing prior alerts. Moreover, based on this analysis, the system produces a recommended next step, supported by a documented rationale and an audit trail.

Genpact has positioned the tool as distinct from alert-scoring systems, noting that it is intended to complete the full first-level investigation workflow rather than simply flag or prioritise alerts for human review. Regulated action is not taken without analyst approval, a design choice the company links to the governance and audit requirements that apply to AML compliance functions.

Market context

The launch responds to pressures financial institutions face in AML compliance, including higher volumes of transaction-monitoring alerts, more complex financial crime typologies, and closer regulatory scrutiny of AML processes. Compliance teams are tasked with clearing large numbers of lower-risk alerts while maintaining the consistency and documentation regulators expect. Genpact has stated that, for in-scope investigations, the tool is expected to reduce handling time by up to 80% and lower the total cost of ownership by up to 40%, alongside more consistent, documented investigation outcomes. The company has noted that these projections vary depending on a client's environment, operating model, data quality, and scope of implementation.

Adoption and roadmap

AMP Limited, an Australia- and New Zealand-based financial services company, is among the first institutions to deploy Transaction Monitoring Analyst. Sean O'Malley, Group Executive, AMP Bank, said the deployment, combined with Genpact's riskCanvas platform, is intended to support more streamlined investigations, more consistent outcomes, and faster case resolution for its banking business.

Genpact has confirmed that Banking Analyst Suite will run natively alongside riskCanvas, its existing financial crime platform, for institutions already using that system. The company has also outlined plans to extend the suite into further regulated banking workflows, including customer due diligence, screening, fraud, and customer service, with the suite designed to meet governance, data isolation, information security, and system integration requirements associated with regulated environments.