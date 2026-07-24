Monzo and the Centre for Inclusive Money at Nest have launched a project to explore retirement saving for the UK's self-employed.

The Centre for Inclusive Money at Nest, formerly known as Nest Insight, has partnered with UK-based digital bank Monzo to address low pension participation among self-employed workers. The initiative will examine how banks can support this group in building long-term financial security, combining seven years of research from the Centre with Monzo's experience serving sole traders through Monzo Business.

According to the release, just 17% of the UK's 4.4 million self-employed people are saving into a pension, compared with almost 90% of eligible employees. The gap persists despite three-quarters of self-employed workers saying it is important to save for retirement, a proportion in line with employed people. Unlike employees, who are automatically enrolled into workplace pensions, self-employed people have no equivalent mechanism, a challenge compounded by variable income. Furthermore, the UK Pensions Commission's interim report has described self-employed pension participation as one of the most urgent challenges facing the UK pensions system.

Behavioural design as a starting point

Monzo said its product design has shown that automation can support positive financial habits among customers. More than two million customers signed up for its automated Savings Challenge, collectively setting aside over GBP 350 million in 2025. Separately, Monzo Business customers set aside a total of GBP 450 million last year through automated Tax Pots used to cover future tax bills. The new project will test whether similar behavioural design principles can be applied to retirement saving for self-employed people.

The partnership builds on a multi-year programme run by the Centre for Inclusive Money at Nest, which has been studying self-employed saving behaviour since 2019. Its most recent research has pointed to the potential of default savings models, which aim to encourage saving while preserving flexibility for those unable or unwilling to contribute. The collaboration with Monzo will take these findings into practice through a customer initiative run via Monzo Business.

Informing policy ahead of the 2027 review

Findings from the project are expected to feed into product development at Monzo and will also be shared with the UK Government's Pensions Commission, which is due to report on retirement outcomes in 2027. The partnership positions both organisations to contribute evidence to that review, at a time when policymakers are assessing how existing pension frameworks fail to address the needs of the UK's growing self-employed workforce.