Mastercard has expanded its tokenised checkout infrastructure across Europe, reporting that three in five ecommerce transactions are now tokenised.

Mastercard has provided an update on its progress towards eliminating manual card entry in European ecommerce by 2030, reporting advances in tokenisation, Click to Pay adoption, and payment passkey deployment across the region.

According to the official press release, three in five Mastercard ecommerce transactions in Europe are currently processed using tokens rather than static card credentials, a figure the company aims to bring to 100% by the end of the decade. Merchant tokenisation, marketed as Secure Card on File, is now active in 45 European countries and territories. The mechanism replaces card numbers with dynamic tokens protected by cryptographic protocols, with the stated effect of reducing fraud and improving authorisation rates.

Click to Pay and passkey authentication gather pace

Click to Pay, Mastercard's one-click checkout solution built on EMV Secure Remote Commerce standards, is now available in 32 European markets. Enrolments more than doubled over the past year, with returning customers accounting for over 70% of transactions completed through the service — a figure that points to growing habitual use rather than one-off adoption.

In addition, on the authentication side, Mastercard is deploying payment passkeys, which use device-based biometrics such as fingerprint or facial recognition to verify cardholders. This sits alongside frictionless 3D Secure (Identity Check), allowing issuers to apply risk-based authentication without adding friction at checkout. Together, these mechanisms are designed to support both consumer-initiated payments and transactions executed by automated or agent-based systems.

Partner ecosystem driving deployment

Progress has been supported by a range of partnerships announced or expanded over the past year. NatWest and Tatra Banka have joined tokenisation initiatives. Click to Pay deployments now include Altice Pay, Banca Transilvania, CapOne, Curve, Finby Finance, ICS, JD Sports, LHV Paytech, McLaren Racing Store, Qonto, Santander UK, and others. Payment passkey integrations have been rolled out with Netopia and xMoney.

The breadth of these partnerships, spanning issuers, merchants, payment service providers, and fintechs, reflects the multi-party coordination required to shift checkout infrastructure at scale. Adoption across diverse market participants is a prerequisite for token-first checkout to function as a default rather than an exception.

Brice van de Walle, Executive Vice President, Core Payments Europe, Mastercard, noted that the second half of the decade will be defined by scaling existing capabilities, and that alignment across the ecosystem around token-first, authenticated checkout is strengthening. The stated goal remains a checkout experience comparable in security and convenience to contactless in-store payments.