Switzerland: an analysis of payments and ecommerce trends

Chaira Mekkaoui, Associate Director at Redbridge Debt and Treasury Advisory, analyses Switzerland’s payments and ecommerce trends and what is influencing them.

Switzerland is often described as a mature payments market. While this is accurate, it does not capture what makes it genuinely different. The difference lies in how a coordinated ecosystem absorbs change without losing coherence, not in disruption or regulatory pressure.

Swiss consumers and payment behaviours: digital adoption on stable foundations

Structurally, Switzerland remains card-centric: debit cards dominate everyday spending, while cash retains a meaningful share compared to most neighbouring countries. The digital shift has been gradual rather than abrupt, and the consumer base itself is not homogeneous. Expatriates, cross-border workers, and tourists represent a significant share of transactions, with payment habits that do not always align with domestic preferences.

Online, cards still underpin most transactions and are increasingly embedded in wallets. Apple Pay and Google Pay have gained traction, driven by convenience, instead of innovation, and Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) has grown more moderately than in Germany or the Nordics. Swiss consumers’ relationship with credit has been historically cautious, which sets a natural ceiling on BNPL expansion regardless of how aggressively providers push it.

TWINT is a development that stands out. Launched collectively by Swiss banks, the app has been progressively embedded into daily life. With over 6 million active users and acceptance at more than 80% of Swiss points of sale, TWINT processed over 900 million transactions in 2025, covering peer-to-peer (P2P) transfers, QR code payments, transport, parking, and ecommerce. Its success did not come from displacing cards but from addressing use cases where immediacy and simplicity matter most, while cards continued to handle everything else.

International wallets entered an ecosystem where a credible domestic alternative was already present, so they now coexist with TWINT rather than dominating the mobile payment space.

Swiss payments providers: a bank-led ecosystem

The Swiss provider landscape differs from most European markets in one fundamental way: banks have remained central ecosystem architects instead of being progressively pushed aside by fintechs and global payment service providers (PSPs).

TWINT illustrates this clearly. Rather than competing individually and fragmenting the domestic mobile payment space in the process, Swiss banks coordinated around a single shared infrastructure capable of reaching national scale: a domestically-owned mobile payment solution with genuine mass adoption, which few European markets have.

International PSPs and acquirers are nonetheless increasingly present, particularly in ecommerce and cross-border commerce. Operating in Switzerland requires more than domestic coverage, as managing multi-currency transactions, foreign exchange (FX), and international payment methods (Alipay, WeChat Pay, UnionPay, iDEAL) is a baseline expectation for providers serving internationally-exposed merchants. Larger merchants are adopting more modular setups, which bring global specialists into the payments stack, yet the ecosystem is far less fragmented than in neighbouring markets.

However, one tension remains: access to near-field communication (NFC) interfaces on mobile devices is currently controlled by global technology providers. In Switzerland, Apple's restrictions on NFC access limit domestic solutions’ ability to compete equally for contactless payments, a situation currently under preliminary investigation by COMCO, the Swiss competition authority.

Payments infrastructure: coexistence, not competition

Swiss payments infrastructure includes several complementary layers that serve different contexts rather than competing directly.

Cards provide universal retail acceptance and international interoperability. The Swiss Interbank Clearing (SIC) system underpins domestic interbank settlement. Switzerland moved early on instant payment infrastructure, with the SIC instant payments service going live in August 2024 and settling transactions within 10 seconds, around the clock. TWINT handles domestic mobile and P2P transfers, while global wallets cover device-based convenience.

These layers are not at war: a tourist paying in a luxury boutique uses a card, a local splitting a bill uses TWINT, and an online merchant optimises conversion by offering both. The infrastructure has evolved and supports this coexistence rather than forcing consolidation around a dominant model.

The QR-bill, mandatory since October 2022, adds another domestic layer, standardising bank-to-bank payments for invoicing and replacing older paper-based formats. It reinforces the account-based side of the infrastructure without requiring any new consumer behaviour.

This results in a stable multi-rail environment that works precisely because no single actor has had the incentive or the ability to push everyone else out. The limit of this model, however, is visible at the border: as soon as transactions leave the Swiss franc perimeter, domestic infrastructure gives way to correspondent banking networks, SWIFT, and international card rails over which Switzerland has no meaningful control.

Swiss merchants are balancing domestic trust and international exposure

Switzerland's merchant base is more internationally exposed than other markets. They must optimise both for a domestic customer base with specific local preferences and for a highly international clientele for whom Switzerland is often part of a cross-border journey.

In luxury retail, hospitality, watchmaking, and high-end tourism, international customers are often primary revenue drivers. For these merchants, accepting global payment methods is a baseline requirement, not a strategic decision, so Chinese wallets, international card schemes, and global digital interfaces must work seamlessly. Failure to accept them is directly visible in conversion and revenue.

At the same time, Swiss merchants selling in Europe face another complexity. Operating outside the EU requires compliance with European regulations, including Strong Customer Authentication (SCA). This disproportionally impacts Swiss merchants, who absorb the compliance burden of European regulation without benefiting from its harmonisation.

Domestically, TWINT demonstrated that conversion improves meaningfully when local preferences are respected. However, TWINT is a domestic solution with no international reach, which means merchants must maintain parallel acceptance stacks for local and international customers.

Therefore, the merchant challenge comes down to three trade-offs:

between domestic relevance and international reach. between simplicity and performance: integrated providers offer ease of management, while specialised players often deliver better results in areas such as fraud or routing. between cost and experience: payments directly impact margins, but Swiss merchants tend to optimise through operational efficiency rather than fee minimisation alone.

The result is a more granular payment strategy, with decisions made at the customer-segment, channel, and transaction-type levels, not at the provider level alone.

Payments regulation in Switzerland targets stability over intervention

Switzerland's regulatory position is distinctive for a simple reason: it is not in the EU. PSD2 does not apply, so the Open Banking obligations, interchange caps, and competitive interventions that reshaped payment economics across the EU were not directly transposed into Swiss law.

Instead of regulatory pressure reshaping competition, the market evolved through commercial incentives and collective industry decisions. This enabled the ecosystem to adapt progressively, without the structural disruption that regulation has triggered elsewhere.

Of course, it does not mean Switzerland is isolated from European dynamics. Payment actors remain closely connected to EU standards and infrastructure; however, the speed and change logic differ, while regulatory asymmetry creates real operational complexity for merchants with cross-border exposure.

In practice, market evolution is shaped less by regulatory mandates than by industry coordination under FINMA oversight. Collective decisions, such as the rollout of instant payments or the QR-bill migration, come from structured dialogue among banks, schemes, and regulators, not top-down intervention.

The Swiss payments model: coordination as a competitive advantage

What holds all this together is not regulation, a single dominant platform, or rapid disruption, but coordination between banks, rails, domestic preferences, and international requirements. TWINT exists because banks chose to build it together, instead of competing and fragmenting the market. Infrastructure coexists because incentives are aligned around stability, rather than displacement.

Conclusion

Switzerland's payments market is being layered, and value is not moving from banks to new entrants; it’s distributed across a growing set of rails, each serving a specific function, held together by a level of coordination most markets struggle to replicate.

The real question for Switzerland is how to maintain that coherence as the ecosystem becomes more international, complex, and quietly more contested.

About the author

With 15+ years of experience in payments, Chaira joined Redbridge in 2022 to help bring the payment practice to the next level. After a few years working as a payment consultant, she also worked at Visa for 10 years as a Fraud Manager and Business Analyst.

About Redbridge

Redbridge Debt and Treasury Advisory is a leading financial management partner to corporations around the globe. It is committed to providing each client with all the information required to make the best decisions and optimise their financial performance. Redbridge’s teams are in Houston, New York, Chicago, Paris, Geneva, and London.