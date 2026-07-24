Stripe has signed a payments partnership with the Ryder Cup, covering the 2027 and 2029 tournaments.

The agreement covers two editions of the tournament: the 2027 match at Adare Manor in Limerick, Ireland, and the 2029 match at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Minnesota, in the US.

Under the agreement, Stripe becomes a Worldwide Partner of the Ryder Cup, supporting payment processing across what organisers describe as the full fan journey, from ticket purchases made in advance to on-site spending at the golf course. Conor McNamara, Chief Revenue Officer, EMEA at Stripe, said the event's scale, with payments spanning ticketing, food and beverage, and merchandise across hundreds of thousands of attendees, matches the volume Stripe typically processes.

The European Tour group, which co-organises the Ryder Cup together with the PGA of America, said ticketing, merchandise, and catering operations represent a significant part of the event's commercial activity. The organisation noted that merchandise space alone covered more than 70.000 square feet at the 2025 match in New York. Guy Kinnings, chief executive at the European Tour group, said Stripe's payment platforms are expected to support a cashless experience at the 2027 edition in Ireland, with the aim of improving processing speed for fans.

Furthermore, Terry Clark, chief executive at the PGA of America, said the partnership is intended to provide spectators at the 47th Ryder Cup at Hazeltine with a payment experience across multiple points of sale, from ticketing through to on-course purchases.

Company background

Stripe was founded by Irish brothers Patrick and John Collison and operates with dual headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, and San Francisco, in the US. The company provides payment infrastructure used by online and in-person merchants for processing transactions, and the Ryder Cup deal extends its presence in large-scale event payments, combining ecommerce ticketing with point-of-sale processing for food, beverage, and merchandise.

The Ryder Cup partnership comes shortly after reports that Stripe and private equity firm Advent International had made a joint offer to acquire PayPal, in a deal that would value the payments company at more than USD 53 billion. If confirmed, such a transaction would mark one of the largest moves in the payments sector in recent years, though no formal confirmation of the PayPal offer has been made by either company.

For the Ryder Cup, the arrangement reflects a broader trend of major sporting events consolidating payment processing under a single provider to manage ticketing, retail, and hospitality transactions across multiple venues and currencies. The 2027 event in Ireland and the 2029 event in the US will test the platform's ability to operate consistently across two different markets and regulatory environments, ahead of any further extension of the partnership to future tournaments.