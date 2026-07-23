Adyen and TAP Air Portugal have expanded their payment infrastructure at Brazilian airports to include Pix at service counters.

The initiative extends a partnership between the two companies that began in 2013 and marks the first time Pix has been available at TAP's physical counters in Brazil, having previously been offered only through the airline's digital channels and call centres.

Rollout across Brazilian airports

According to the official press release, the updated infrastructure supports cards, digital wallets including Apple Pay and Google Pay, and Pix. It has been deployed at Guarulhos International Airport in São Paulo and Antonio Carlos Jobim International Airport (Galeão) in Rio de Janeiro, with plans to extend the system to the fifteen other Brazilian airports TAP serves. The terminals are used for counter-based services such as ticket issuance, flight changes, class upgrades, and additional baggage payments.

Furthermore, according to the companies, consolidating payment methods into a single system is intended to simplify transaction processing at counters. Paying via Pix also allows customers to transact directly in Brazilian reais, which the companies say avoids currency fluctuation between the purchase date and a credit card's billing date, as well as fees associated with international card payments.

The move follows findings from Adyen's Hospitality and Travel Report, which found that 53% of hospitality and travel companies consider fragmented payment systems inefficient, and that avoiding cash while travelling ranks among passengers' top preferences. Moreover, Central Bank of Brazil data cited in the report shows that Pix is used by over 170 million people, representing 80% of the population, with more than seven billion transactions recorded in January 2026 alone.

Renato Inácio, CFO of TAP Air Portugal, said the initiative was intended to modernise the airline's technology infrastructure in Brazil and provide a more integrated service at counters, describing Brazil as a market where payment preferences are changing quickly. In addition, Daniel Tafelli, Head of Payment Partnerships at Adyen in Latin America, said the extension of the partnership to physical terminals reflected an effort to offer a consistent payment experience across physical and digital channels, alongside centralised data.

Security and fraud considerations

The companies also pointed to security implications. The Hospitality and Travel Report found that 66% of businesses view a lack of centralised payment data as an obstacle to controlling costs, innovating, and addressing fraud. Adyen and TAP said that incorporating payment methods with built-in authentication mechanisms, such as Pix, Apple Pay, and Google Pay, was expected to reduce fraud risk and chargebacks in face-to-face airport transactions.