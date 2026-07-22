Repayd, a merchant account provider focused on the travel sector, has partnered with travel technology company Nezasa to offer tour operators access to payment capabilities embedded directly within Nezasa's TripBuilder platform. The agreement allows travel businesses to select between adding Repayd as a supplementary payment gateway or adopting its full merchant account solution, depending on their operational needs.

Integration into TripBuilder

Under the partnership, Repayd will be integrated into TripBuilder as a payment gateway partner. Travel companies already using Nezasa's platform can retain their existing payment connections while adding Repayd as an additional acquiring option. This route gives operators access to guaranteed-rate currency conversion at checkout and built-in payment protection without replacing current infrastructure.

Operators seeking a broader solution can instead adopt Repayd's full travel merchant account offering, which includes cross-border payment processing, multi-currency pricing, localised payment handling, and embedded financial protection services. TripBuilder is used by tour operators, airlines and travel brands to build, manage and distribute tailor-made and dynamic travel itineraries across multiple sales channels, connecting to numerous suppliers and distribution partners.

Addressing cross-border payment complexity

The partnership targets a recurring operational challenge for international tour operators: managing payments across multiple source markets, currencies and acquiring banks. According to the companies, local acquiring and currency flexibility can reduce costs and improve conversion rates for operators selling to travellers from different countries. Repayd's infrastructure is intended to support cash flow protection, higher authorisation rates and reduced payment friction for businesses operating across borders.

Will Plummer, CEO of Repayd, said the partnership was designed to make travel-specific payment infrastructure more accessible to tour operators operating internationally, whether they require gateway functionality alone or a fully managed merchant account with embedded financial protection.

Manuel Hilty, CEO of Nezasa, said payments have long added complexity to global travel operations due to the number of currencies, markets and providers operators must manage, and that the partnership gives customers additional payment options to support international growth.

Industry context

The announcement reflects a broader pattern in the travel sector, where specialist payment providers are increasingly integrating directly with travel management platforms rather than requiring operators to manage separate systems. For tour operators, embedding payment and currency conversion tools within itinerary-management software can simplify reconciliation and reduce the number of third-party integrations needed to serve international customers.

No financial terms of the partnership were disclosed. Both companies described the arrangement as providing tour operators with more choice in how they structure their payment infrastructure as they expand into new markets.