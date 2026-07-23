KamelPay has partnered with Paymentology to launch AbsoluteCard, a corporate payments platform for UAE businesses.

AbsoluteCard was designed in order to give visibility and control over company spending to businesses operating in the UAE. The platform combines physical and virtual corporate cards with real-time spend controls and expense management tools. At launch, KamelPay is offering three variants: a card for C-suite executives, a P.R.O. edition intended for government and administrative expenses, as well as a Business edition that can be customised for categories such as travel, logistics or software subscriptions.

Paymentology's role in the partnership is to provide the cloud-native, API-driven infrastructure underpinning the AbsoluteCard platform, according to the two companies.

Regulatory foundation and expansion

According to the official press release, the partnership forms part of KamelPay's expansion into corporate payments. The company has also received In-Principle Approval (IPA) from the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) for Stored Value Facilities (SVF) and Retail Payment Services (RPS) licences. This regulatory approval is intended to provide the foundation for KamelPay's next phase of growth, according to the company.

Taken together, the AbsoluteCard launch and the CBUAE approval reflect KamelPay's stated aim of building a broader financial platform for businesses and their workforce, extending beyond its existing services.

Commenting on the partnership, Ehsan Rahman, CEO and Co-Founder of KamelPay, said the collaboration provides a secure, compliant foundation to scale the company's operations, adding that AbsoluteCard is intended to optimize the way businesses manage corporate spending with greater visibility, control, and transparency.

Moreover, Nauman Hassan, Regional Director MENA, Paymentology, said the partnership reflects KamelPay's position in the regional payments sector, noting that the AbsoluteCard launch marks a new stage in KamelPay's growth, with Paymentology providing the underlying infrastructure.

Market context

The UAE's corporate payments sector has seen growing interest in card-based spend management tools as companies look to digitise expense processes and improve oversight of departmental and employee spending. Partnerships between fintechs and issuer-processors, such as the one between KamelPay and Paymentology, are a common route for regional players to access card issuing and processing infrastructure without building it in-house.