Volt, a money movement platform, has partnered with Mitrade, a multi-asset trading platform, to provide instant deposits and real-time payouts for the latter's clients across the EU. Once the integration goes live, Mitrade clients will be able to fund their trading accounts instantly via SEPA Instant and receive withdrawals over the same A2A rails, replacing manual bank transfers with a real-time payments process.

Partnership scope and regulatory context

The partnership is being prepared for launch in the EU, where Mitrade operates through its Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC)-regulated entity, Mitrade EU Ltd. At go-live, instant deposits and payouts will run through a dedicated Volt Account, part of Volt's treasury capabilities, giving Mitrade a single, reconciled view of client funds as they move on and off its platform. The setup is intended to provide the transparency required of a regulated broker.

For traders, funding an account is designed to take seconds. At checkout, a client selects instant bank transfer, chooses their bank, and confirms the payment through their own banking app. Funds settle over SEPA Instant in real time and are automatically reconciled to the correct client account, removing the delay associated with traditional bank transfers.

Mitrade will also use Volt's closed-loop payouts to return funds to clients over the same real-time rails. Because closed-loop payouts send money back to accounts that have previously funded the platform, withdrawals are matched to a client's verified deposit history, an approach intended to add a layer of security suited to a regulated broker.

Industry implications

A Volt executive said manual bank transfers are slow and require manual reconciliation, whereas SEPA Instant allows clients to fund accounts within seconds, with each payment reconciling automatically to the correct account. The executive added that payouts running closed-loop, back to the originating account, reflect standard practice for a regulated broker.

A Mitrade EU executive said that as Open Banking reshapes how financial services operate globally, the company remains focused on reducing barriers between traders and the markets they want to access, while maintaining the protection standards required in its regulated markets.

The move reflects a broader trend among regulated trading and brokerage platforms to adopt A2A instant payment rails, such as SEPA Instant, in place of card-based or manual transfer methods, with the aim of reducing settlement times and improving reconciliation for both funding and withdrawal flows.