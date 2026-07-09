WebinarsPayments

Reclaim Working Capital with AI-Powered Payments Infrastructure

Organized on 09 Jul 2026 06:00 AM PDT / 09:00 AM EDT / 03:00 PM CET

Daniela Ceobanu

Daniela Ceobanu

10 Jul 2026 / 5 Min Read

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Agenda

  • Where organizations are winning with autonomous finance
  • Where AI alone falls short
  • How leading organizations are approaching machine buyers
  • What human buyers want in their purchase experiences
  • How finance teams can move beyond balance sheets to impact business growth

Presenters

Dan Zimmerman

Dan Zimmerman

Chief Product and Technology Officer | TreviPay

Masha Cilliers

Masha Cilliers

[Moderator] Payment Industry Expert, iNED, Board Advisor

Keywords:
A/R AutomationB2B PaymentsCash FlowRisk DetectionCFO Strategy
Countries:
World
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