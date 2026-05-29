WebinarsPayments

Who Builds Trust in the Age of Agentic Commerce?

Takes place on 09 Jun 2026 07:00 AM PDT / 10:00 AM EDT / 04:00 PM CET

Alexandra Rusu

Alexandra Rusu

29 May 2026 / 5 Min Read

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Agenda

  • Consumer readiness vs. consumer trust
  • The fraud frontier
  • Agent-ready checkout: what it really means
  • Vulnerable consumers and inclusive design
  • The role of PSPs

Presenters

Roy Blokker

Roy Blokker

Head of Strategic Sales at Ecommpay

Shyam Sreenivasan

Shyam Sreenivasan

Solution Architect ePayments at Würth Group

Orestis Papasternos

Orestis Papasternos

Senior Product Manager at Booking.com

Esther Groen

Esther Groen

NED, Strategy Consultancy, Banking & Fintech, Financial Health & Inclusion, Chair & Moderator, Mentor [Moderator]

Chris Jones

Chris Jones

Managing Director, PSE Consultants

Keywords:
agentic commercepaymentsfraudPSPsAIMerchants
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