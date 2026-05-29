Who Builds Trust in the Age of Agentic Commerce?

On 9 June, Roy Blokker, Head of Strategic Sales at global inclusive payments platform, Ecommpay, will be joined by Esther Groen, leading payments expert and Chris Jones, PSE Consultants to discuss the trust gap that currently exists for agentic commerce and the role payment service providers can play in filling it.

Agentic commerce is generating intense interest across the payments industry. Yet new research from Ecommpay, based on interviews with more than 1,500 European consumers and 16 merchants and payment intermediaries, reveals a significant trust gap that must be closed before agentic transactions go mainstream.

Consumers are broadly open to AI assistance in shopping - but draw a sharp line at allowing agents to spend freely on their behalf. Merchants, meanwhile, are wrestling with fraud exposure, AI-to-AI transaction risk, regulatory uncertainty and the absence of clear liability frameworks.

Join us to learn what it will take to close that gap, and how can payment service providers (PSPs) can provide the answer.