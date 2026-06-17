Stablecoins in Cross-Border Payment Flows

Cross-border payments remain one of the most fragmented parts of the global financial system. Even as global cross-border payment flows are projected to exceed USD 250 trillion annually in the coming years, international transactions often remain slow, expensive, opaque, and reliant on complex correspondent banking networks.

In many emerging market corridors, payments can still take several days to settle and pass through multiple intermediaries, while remittance fees globally continue to sit above the UN Sustainable Development Goal target of 3%.

At the same time, stablecoins are emerging as a new settlement layer for global money movement, with growing adoption across remittances, ecommerce, treasury operations, and payouts. By enabling near-instant, programmable, and always-on transfers, stablecoins have the potential to reduce costs, improve liquidity management, and streamline settlement across underserved payment corridors.

Yet stablecoins are not a universal solution. Some regions already benefit from highly efficient real-time payment infrastructure, while others continue to face FX friction, limited banking access, and settlement inefficiencies. The key question is no longer whether stablecoins will influence cross-border payments, but where they create the greatest value, how regulation will shape adoption, and which use cases are most likely to scale.

Join us for an in-depth discussion on the evolution of cross-border payments and the growing role of stablecoins in global payment flows.

Industry experts will share practical perspectives on infrastructure, regulation, market adoption, and the next phase of global payment innovation.