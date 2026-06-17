WebinarsPayments

Stablecoins in Cross-Border Payment Flows

Takes place on 30 Jun 2026 07:00 AM PDT / 10:00 AM EDT / 04:00 PM CET

Daniela Ceobanu

Daniela Ceobanu

17 Jun 2026 / 5 Min Read

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Agenda

  • Where cross-border payments stand today and why major inefficiencies still persist;
  • The G20 objectives for improving international payments; 
  • Are stablecoins competing with initiatives like the G20 roadmap, SWIFT modernisation, and real-time payment networks, or are they complementary;
  • Which payment corridors face the greatest structural challenges;
  • Where stablecoins can deliver meaningful improvements, and where they may not be necessary;
  • How stablecoins are reshaping remittances, ecommerce, pay-ins, and payouts; 
  • How regulation in the US, Asia, and Latin America is influencing the future of this market.

Presenters

David Núñez Corona [Moderator]

David Núñez Corona [Moderator]

Consultant at PaymentGenes

Prof.Dr. Cumhur Coşkun Küçüközmen

Prof.Dr. Cumhur Coşkun Küçüközmen

Professor of Finance at Izmir University of Economics

Maurício Magaldi

Maurício Magaldi

The Founder, Producer, and Host of the BlockDrops Podcast

Estelle Brack, PhD

Estelle Brack, PhD

Founder and Chairwoman of KiraliT Advisory

Keywords:
Cross-border paymentsStablecoinsGlobal settlementsPayment innovationRegulatory landscape
Countries:
World
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