The Shortlist Economy - How AI Is Rewiring Buying Habits (and How Merchants Can Respond)

From simple search to tailored recommendation, what are consumers looking for in the emerging agentic shopping age?

AI-powered shopping assistants are rapidly changing the way consumers discover products, compare options and make purchasing decisions. As agentic commerce moves from emerging trend to commercial reality, merchants, agents and their PSPs face important strategic questions about customer acquisition, trust and the future of digital commerce.

Join PSE Consulting, Mastercard, Layla.ai and Glenbrook, in partnership with The Paypers, as we explore exclusive new consumer research based on a survey of 4,250 shoppers who use AI for online shopping across the UK, US, France and Germany.

Our panel will unpack the findings and discuss what they mean for the payments and commerce ecosystem, including how businesses should prepare for AI-driven customer journeys and the growing role of agent assisted shopping outcomes.

Whether you're an agent, PSP, marketplace or fintech leader, this session will provide practical insights into the opportunities, risks and strategic actions needed to stay ahead of the next evolution in commerce.