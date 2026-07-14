WebinarsPayments

The Shortlist Economy - How AI Is Rewiring Buying Habits (and How Merchants Can Respond)

Takes place on 28 Jul 2026 08:00 AM PDT / 11:00 AM EDT / 05:00 PM CET

Alexandra Rusu

Alexandra Rusu

14 Jul 2026 / 5 Min Read

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Agenda

  • The rise of agentic commerce: what consumers are actually doing
  • AI, trust and the new customer journey
  • Discovery, marketplaces and the future of digital commerce
  • The emerging commercial models for AI shopping assistants
  • What merchants, agents and payment providers should do now

Presenters

Christopher Uriarte

Christopher Uriarte

Partner at Glenbrook Partners

Chris Jones

Chris Jones

Managing Director, PSE Consulting [Moderator]

Andrew O'Connor

Andrew O'Connor

Senior Payments Consultant, PSE Consulting

Yasemin Merve Inceer

Yasemin Merve Inceer

Director, Product Development, Mastercard

Saad Saeed

Saad Saeed

Founder & CEO of Layla.ai

Keywords:
agentic commerceconsumersmerchantsPSPsagentsdigital commerce
Countries:
World
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