The state of payment: Tokenization today and the path forward

Exclusive insights from new research by Thales and Forrester on how tokenization is reshaping the global payments ecosystem.

This webinar series is based on a thought leadership paper exploring the rapid evolution of payments driven by:

• Tokenization technologies

• Scheme mandates

• Digital transformation initiatives

Built on real-world perspectives across regions, the research outlines a clear path toward a secure, interoperable, and intelligent payments future.

Join industry leaders shaping the next generation of digital payments.

Don’t miss out!