WebinarsPayments

The state of payment: Tokenization today and the path forward

Takes place on 11 Jun 2026 07:00 AM PDT / 10:00 AM EDT / 04:00 PM CET

Elena Irimia

Elena Irimia

28 May 2026 / 5 Min Read

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Agenda

  • How tokenization is transforming payment security and customer experience
  • Key regional trends and adoption challenges
  • Insights from issuers, processors, and risk leaders
  • What a fully tokenized ecommerce ecosystem could look like by 2030

Presenters

Esther Groen

Esther Groen

NED, Strategy Consultancy, Banking & Fintech, Financial Health & Inclusion, Chair & Moderator, Mentor

Cyril Villemin

Cyril Villemin

VP Sales Europe at Thales Payment Services

Lily Varon

Lily Varon

Principal Analyst at Forrester

Keywords:
Digital PaymentsNetwork TokenizationCard TokenizationPayment SecurityScheme MandatesInteroperabilityEcommerce Security
Countries:
World
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