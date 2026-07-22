Natural, a startup building payment infrastructure for AI agents, has raised USD 30 million in a Series A round, bringing its total funding to USD 40 million. The round was led by Forerunner, a venture capital firm focused on consumer experiences and commerce.

Addressing a gap in existing payment infrastructure

According to Natural, AI agents are increasingly capable of executing complex tasks, such as identifying vendors, comparing prices, and organising deliveries, but still require human involvement to complete a payment. The company said existing payment rails, including credit card networks and ACH, were designed around human authorisation and are not structured to support autonomous transactions initiated by AI agents.

Natural, founded in 2025, positions itself as an orchestration layer that allows AI agents to move and store funds. Through Natural's infrastructure, companies can enable their agents to make autonomous payments, collect funds, and transact with both humans and other agents.

Funding round and investor perspective

A company official at Forerunner, which led the USD 30 million Series A round, said the firm was attracted by Natural's broader ambitions, which extend beyond enabling agents to complete purchases on behalf of consumers to include rebuilding payment infrastructure more broadly, including how disputed transactions are handled.

Positioning relative to competitors

Natural has operated in a closed beta to date. According to the company, it has made enough architectural decisions to position itself competitively against established players such as Stripe, which is also developing payment infrastructure for AI agents. The company has attracted staff with prior experience at Stripe, Ramp, and Square.

Other companies, including Skyfire Systems, are also developing payment infrastructure for AI agents, with some focused specifically on USD-backed stablecoins. Natural said it plans to incorporate stablecoins into its architecture while also building support for traditional bank-based payments.

Market outlook

According to Natural, the company expects overall transaction volume in this space to expand significantly if payments begin to occur at computational speed rather than at the pace of human-initiated transactions, suggesting that the total number of payments globally could increase by several orders of magnitude compared with current volumes.