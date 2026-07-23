ESW launches agentic commerce with Microsoft Copilot

ESW has launched ESW Agentic Commerce, a solution connecting AI-driven product discovery to checkout, with Microsoft Copilot as its first integration.

The international ecommerce platform introduced the offering in order to help brands make their product catalogues discoverable on AI platforms and to enable checkout and payments within AI-powered shopping environments. The solution is designed to operate alongside retailers' existing ecommerce infrastructure rather than replace it, with Microsoft Copilot confirmed as the initial integration and further platform connections planned.

ESW Agentic Commerce allows brands to integrate and optimise their product catalogues for AI platforms while retaining their current ecommerce systems. The company manages the operational aspects of connecting brands to AI shopping channels, with the aim of allowing retailers to capture revenue from AI-driven discovery without altering their existing technology stack.

In addition, the offering is underpinned by ESW Agentic Hub, described as the infrastructure layer supporting the company's agentic commerce activities. According to ESW, the Hub is built to make its global commerce capabilities accessible to AI agents and to allow brands to extend the offering to additional AI touchpoints over time, with Microsoft Copilot positioned as the first of several planned integrations. Transactions can be completed within the AI experience itself, connecting product discovery directly to checkout.

Market context

The launch comes as AI assistants take on a growing role in product discovery and purchasing decisions. ESW cited McKinsey estimates that agentic commerce could represent a USD 3 trillion to USD 5 trillion global opportunity by 2030, alongside Gartner projections that traditional search usage could decline by 25% as consumers shift towards AI assistants for product discovery and purchases.

These projections form part of the wider industry discussion around how AI interfaces are reshaping the entry points for online shopping, with brands assessing how to maintain visibility and completion rates as discovery increasingly occurs outside conventional search and marketplace channels.

ESW Agentic Commerce is available immediately for brands and customers in the US, with the company stating that broader geographic availability is planned. The phased rollout, beginning with a single market and a single AI platform integration, reflects an approach in which additional regions and AI touchpoints are expected to be added as the offering develops.

For payments and ecommerce infrastructure providers, the launch adds to a developing category of solutions aimed at linking AI-based product discovery with transaction completion, an area that has drawn increasing attention as large technology companies expand the shopping capabilities of their AI assistants.