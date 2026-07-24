Visa and Lianlian DigiTech have completed the first live B2B agentic transaction using LoopXPay, Lianlian's AI agent.

The transaction involved sourcing a product sample from a supplier and completing the purchase within a single automated workflow.

According to the companies, small and SMBs often lack dedicated procurement teams and spend significant time sourcing, purchasing, and paying for goods themselves. In the transaction, the LoopXPay agent identified a purchasing requirement, recommended suitable suppliers, compared available options, placed the order, and executed payment, all within one workflow. The process operated within pre-defined spending controls and approval parameters set by the business.

Visa and Lianlian said the milestone demonstrates how AI-driven commerce tools can help SMBs manage purchasing and payment tasks while maintaining oversight of spending decisions. Through the process of allowing agents to act within pre-set parameters, businesses can reduce manual involvement in routine transactions while retaining visibility into commercial decision-making.

Trust and verification in agent-led commerce

As AI agents take on a greater role in purchasing and payment activities, businesses will need assurance that transactions are carried out by verified participants, within approved limits, and with adequate oversight. With this in mind, Visa's Trusted Agent Protocol is designed to provide the identity verification, transparency, and control mechanisms intended to support these types of interactions.

As part of the collaboration, LoopXPay has been registered in Visa's Agentic Directory, which allows participating businesses and merchants to identify verified AI agents operating within the payments ecosystem. The directory supports the implementation of the Trusted Agent Protocol by providing greater transparency into agent-driven transactions.

Darren Parslow, Global Head, Visa Commercial Solutions, Visa, said that AI-powered commerce tools can help businesses simplify purchasing and payments while retaining necessary controls, adding that trust will become an increasingly important factor as more businesses embed automation into commercial activities.

Broader scope under exploration

Visa and Lianlian are examining how AI agents could support additional commercial functions, including procurement, digital advertising optimisation, and B2B platform payments. Zhang Zhengyu, Founder, Chairman of the Board and CEO, Lianlian DigiTech, said the company is developing AI-native financial infrastructure covering identity verification, transaction authorisation, payment processing, and global fund settlement, aimed at supporting what the company refers to as the 'agent economy'.

The collaboration combines Lianlian's AI-native payment capabilities with Visa's global network and commercial payments infrastructure, with the stated aim of enabling more secure and efficient transactions as agent-driven commerce develops further.