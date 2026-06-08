Revolut has launched Revolut Mobile in the Netherlands, offering 5G plans via the KPN network in partnership with 1GLOBAL.

The offering will give customers in the country access to 5G-connected plans running on the KPN network, delivered through a partnership with telecoms provider 1GLOBAL.

The launch marks a further diversification of Revolut's product portfolio beyond payments and financial services, adding connectivity as a consumer offering within its app.

Plans and pricing

Revolut Mobile will be available with two core options. The entry-level plan will be priced at EUR 9.99 per month and includes 20 GB of data for domestic use, with roaming also covered within the European Economic Area. The Unlimited plan, at EUR 23.99 per month, is expected to offer unlimited data, calls, and texts within the Netherlands, along with unlimited calls within the EEA and 40 GB of EEA roaming data. Introductory discounts will be available for a limited period, though the specific terms were not disclosed.

Customers will have the possibility port an existing Dutch mobile number to Revolut Mobile or register a new number through the service. The platform will also support multiple numbers under a single plan, a feature that could appeal to users managing both personal and professional lines.

Network infrastructure and delivery model

The service will operate on KPN's 5G network, one of the Netherlands' primary mobile infrastructure providers. The technical delivery is set to be managed by 1GLOBAL, a connectivity partner that enables companies outside the traditional telecoms sector to offer mobile services under their own brand.

This model is expected to allow Revolut to provide mobile connectivity without building or owning its own network infrastructure. For fintech platforms with large consumer bases, such partnerships have become an increasingly viable route into the telecoms market, enabling bundled service offerings alongside existing financial products.

Revolut's entry into mobile in the Netherlands follows the broader industry trend of super-app development, where financial platforms seek to increase daily engagement by consolidating non-financial utilities (such as travel eSIMs or mobile plans) within a single application.