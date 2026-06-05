Santander and Abu Dhabi-based technology group G42 have signed an MoU to co-develop AI solutions across advisory, savings, and banking intelligence workstreams.

Madrid-based Banco Santander and Abu Dhabi-based technology group G42 have signed a memorandum of understanding establishing a framework for strategic cooperation in artificial intelligence. The partnership is structured as a co-development arrangement, combining Santander's banking scale, customer relationships, and regulatory expertise with G42's AI, cloud, and infrastructure capabilities.

Initial workstreams include AI-enabled advisory and savings solutions for banking customers and a banking intelligence layer spanning Santander's global operations. Two G42 subsidiaries are expected to play central roles: Inception, G42's agentic AI company, which will contribute its agentic platform Catalyst, and Presight, an applied AI company focused on intelligent systems.

Partnership structure and scope

The collaboration is framed as a co-development partnership rather than a vendor relationship, with each party contributing domain expertise and technical capability respectively. Definitive agreements for individual workstreams will be documented separately, subject to applicable governance, legal, and regulatory requirements including data protection obligations.

The stated ambition is to extend personalised, anticipatory financial services — historically associated with private banking — to a broader customer base through AI-powered agents operating within customer-defined boundaries. Santander operates across Europe and Latin America, giving the partnership significant potential geographic reach if workstreams progress to deployment.