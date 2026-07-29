Venezuela-based Cashea has raised USD 100 million from international investors, including Spice Expeditions and FinSight Ventures, to expand consumer lending.

The raise reflects growing interest in Cashea's interest-free financing model within a market that has long been constrained by limited access to traditional bank credit.

The total capital comprises a previously unannounced USD 40 million Series A round, completed in March 2026 and led by Spice Expeditions. That round included USD 20 million in equity alongside USD 20 million in debt financing provided by Architect Capital.

In addition, a second round, a USD 60 million Series B, closed in June 2026 under the leadership of FinSight Ventures. Participants included Spice Expeditions, Endeavor Catalyst, Plug & Play, several US university endowments such as Washington University in St. Louis, and a group of global and Latin American investors, including Krealo, Amador, Universidad Católica Andrés Bello, and NuMundo Ventures.

According to the company, all proceeds are earmarked for deployment within Venezuela.

Platform model and scale

Founded in 2022 by CEO and co-founder Pedro Vallenilla, Cashea allows consumers to make purchases in physical stores or online and repay balances through interest-free, bi-weekly instalments following an initial down payment. Rather than charging interest to consumers, the company generates revenue through commissions paid by partnered merchants, who benefit from higher sales volumes and larger average transaction values.

Moreoverm customers and users are assigned initial credit limits that expand according to repayment history, with consistent repayment unlocking lower down payments or extended repayment periods.

Market context and next steps

Cashea's growth has taken place in a market where conventional bank lending contracted sharply amid hyperinflation, prolonged economic instability, and sanctions that limited international capital flows into Venezuela. The company states that its funding will support expansion of credit access, development of additional consumer-facing tools such as payments and savings features, merchant-facing services, and technology infrastructure.

Vallenilla said the funding reflects investor confidence in a resilient consumer economy and continued expansion of credit availability in the country.

The rise coincides with a period of gradual economic stabilisation and recent political change in Venezuela, following years in which international investors largely avoided the market. Investors who visited Caracas reportedly cited Cashea's demonstrated profitability and credit performance, alongside unmet consumer finance demand, as factors supporting the investment case independent of the broader macro shift.

Following recent earthquakes in the country, Cashea has also waived late fees, extended liquidity advances to merchants, and facilitated credit access to support recovery efforts. The company frames the latest funding round as part of a broader effort to embed itself further into everyday commerce in Venezuela, and the raise is described as among the larger venture financings directed at a Venezuelan startup in recent years.