RunPay receives National Bank of Moldova authorisation to provide Open Banking services

RunPay has received National Bank of Moldova authorisation to provide Open Banking services to its customers.

The confirmation follows an assessment by the National Bank of Moldova of RunPay's compliance with the regulatory requirements governing account information and payment initiation services.

Open Banking frameworks require providers to meet defined technical and security standards before they can access customer account data held by other financial institutions, typically under the customer's explicit consent. RunPay's authorisation from the National Bank of Moldova indicates that the company has satisfied these requirements, positioning it as a licensed provider within Moldova's emerging Open Banking regulatory structure. In addition, the move reflects a broader trend across European markets, where national regulators have progressively opened banking infrastructure to licensed third-party providers in order to support account aggregation and payment initiation services.

Planned functionality

According to the company, the authorisation will support new features to be introduced in an upcoming update to the RunPay application. The planned Open Banking functionality is expected to allow users to link accounts held at other banks, view balances from all connected accounts within a single application, and transfer funds to their RunPay account more quickly than through traditional transfer methods.

No specific date has been given for the rollout of these features, though RunPay has indicated that the update will follow in due course.

Market relevance

The authorisation marks a step in the development of Moldova's digital financial services sector, where Open Banking adoption has been more limited than in EU member states with established regulatory frameworks such as the EU's revised Payment Services Directive (PSD2). As the first company to receive this specific authorisation from the National Bank of Moldova, RunPay is positioned to offer account aggregation and related services ahead of other domestic providers, potentially setting a reference point for how Open Banking services are implemented in the local market.

The development is also relevant to the wider regional context, as Moldova continues to align aspects of its financial regulation with EU standards amid its EU accession process. Open Banking authorisations of this kind are typically seen as part of the infrastructure needed to support interoperability between domestic and international payment systems.

RunPay has stated that the new functionality will form part of the continued development of its digital ecosystem, without providing further detail on subsequent phases of the rollout.