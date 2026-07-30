NewsFintech

Crelan integrates Wero into Crelan Mobile app

CP

Claudia Pincovski

30 Jul 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
partnershipA2A paymentspaymentsQR paymentsbanks
Companies:
Wero
Countries:
Belgium

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