Crelan has integrated Wero into its Crelan Mobile app, enabling direct account-to-account payments via QR codes and payment links.

The Belgium-based bank has embedded Wero features directly within its mobile banking application, giving customers native access to the European payment scheme without requiring a separate download. Crelan customers could previously use QR codes for certain transactions; the new integration extends this to peer-to-peer transfers, personal payment requests generated via QR code, and online purchases, all completed from within the existing banking app.

Banking apps gain ground among Belgian consumers

The move follows findings from The Future of Payments 2026 – Consumer Perspectives study, conducted by research firm Profacts between 15 January and 4 February 2026 among 1,505 Belgian consumers. According to the study, banking apps have become the preferred method for payments between friends and family, with security, ease of use, and privacy protection cited as the main criteria consumers apply when choosing a payment method. QR code payments were also identified as among the more widely used features within banking apps.

The results point to a broader shift in consumer preference towards payment functionality that sits inside an existing banking environment rather than requiring a dedicated third-party application.

Wero's role within the Crelan app

Wero is a pan-European payment scheme developed under the European Payments Initiative (EPI), designed to support account-to-account transfers without routing through card networks. It was created with the stated ambition of becoming a common European standard for digital payments, backed by a consortium of European banks and payment providers.

Through the integration, Crelan customers can send and receive money using QR codes and payment links directly from Crelan Mobile, without installing a separate Wero application. Crelan has indicated that further Wero features will be added to the app on a progressive basis, with additional payment functionality to be introduced over time and communicated to customers as it becomes available.

Christian Steeno, Crelan's Director Commercial Policy & Market Strategy, said the Profacts study confirmed the role banking apps now play in everyday payments, and that the Wero integration was intended to align with current customer payment habits while allowing the bank's digital offering to develop further.

Fraud awareness alongside the rollout

Alongside the launch, Crelan has reminded customers that legitimate communications relating to the new features will never ask them to install an additional app or share personal or banking details. The bank has advised customers to remain alert to phishing attempts and to rely only on its official communication channels for verification.

The integration places Crelan among a growing number of European banks embedding Wero natively into existing banking apps, reflecting the scheme's broader rollout across EPI member institutions as it seeks wider adoption across retail payment use cases in Belgium and other EU markets.