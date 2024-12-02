The Paypers presents the Global Payments and Fintech Trends Report 2025 – the ultimate guide to the most relevant developments shaping the future of finance.

Filled with expert insights, industry analysis, and market trends, this report is a must-read for fintech leaders, banks, merchants and marketplaces, PSPs, regulators, and investors looking to navigate a dynamic landscape.

What’s inside the report?

This edition of the report delivers up-to-date information on the road ahead for payments, fintech, and financial services, tackling key topics such as:

AI, regulation, and the future of payments – Pat Patel (GFTN) elaborates on how geopolitical shifts, emerging risks and regulations (such as the AI Act and MiCA), and technological developments have the potential to transform financial transactions.

Cross-border payments and regional market trends – Euan Jones (Edgar, Dunn & Company) and Emanuel van Praag (Kennedy Van der Laan) provide expert insights into macroeconomic trends influencing B2B transactions and the future of European payments.

Digital commerce and smarter payments – Irene Skrynova (Unlimit) examines how payments and technology will further intertwine in 2025, highlighting the trends driving innovation in this space.

Financial inclusion and health: real-time payment rails and BNPL dynamics – Bridget Hall (ACI Worldwide) shares a global perspective on real-time payment infrastructures, while Bandan Jot Singh (Riverty) elaborates on BNPL’s role expanding beyond consumer convenience into a tool for financial well-being.

Digital identity and security – Steve Pannifer (Consult Hyperion) discusses the critical role of digital wallets, while Gerard Hartsink and Alexandre Kech (GLEIF) analyse the potential impact of the Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) on international trade digitalisation.

Banking transformation and the European Digital Identity Wallet – Henk Marsman (SonicBee) unveils what’s ahead for banking in light of the emerging European Digital Identity Wallet.











Download your free copy now

Don’t miss out on the key trends shaping the future of finance. Download your free copy today to: