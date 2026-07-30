Starling launches eSIM data-roaming plans with Gigs

Starling has launched eSIM data-roaming plans for customers travelling abroad, in partnership with connectivity provider Gigs.

The plans are designed to give customers access to mobile data while travelling abroad without additional roaming charges. The launch positions connectivity alongside the overseas banking features Starling already offers its customers.

The eSIM plans are available in four data allowances: 1GB, 3GB, 5GB and 10GB, intended for different trip lengths and usage levels. Coverage extends to more than 130 countries, with connectivity provided through Gigs' network arrangements in each destination. Plans can be purchased within the Starling app ahead of travel and activate automatically on arrival at the destination, and customers can also top up their data allowance locally if required. Each plan runs for a period of 30 days. According to the bank, access to the Starling app itself remains available without roaming charges even after a customer's data allowance has been used up.

Part of a broader travel offering

The eSIM plans add to a set of travel-related features Starling already provides, including fee-free spending overseas, a daily fee-free ATM withdrawal allowance of GBP 300, and in-app tools such as spending trackers, customisable spending tags for individual trips, and a travel hub displaying exchange rates. Bernadette Smith, Chief Customer and Banking Officer at Starling, said the introduction of eSIM plans was intended to address connectivity as a remaining gap in the bank's overseas offering. Hermann Frank, CEO and Co-Founder of Gigs, said the plans were designed to let customers access mobile networks abroad without arranging connectivity separately, describing the launch as part of ongoing work between the two companies to integrate everyday services into banking apps.

Starling, which has operated for ten years, has included overseas travel features in its retail banking proposition since its early years as a digital-only lender. The eSIM launch, timed ahead of the northern hemisphere summer holiday period, extends the bank's approach of bundling non-banking services into its app alongside financial products. Gigs, which supplies eSIM and connectivity infrastructure to other companies through partnerships, said the arrangement reflects a broader pattern of financial and lifestyle providers embedding connectivity services directly into their existing customer-facing applications, rather than customers sourcing them separately before travel.