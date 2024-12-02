Fintech 2040: Trajectories for the Evolution of the Fintech Ecosystem

Developed in collaboration with Prof. Dr. Roland Frank and Riverty, Fintech 2040 presents a strategic outlook on the fundamental shifts shaping the future of financial services. Drawing from academic foresight, industry analysis, and Riverty’s operational expertise, the report outlines how embedded finance, AI-powered personalization, and cross-industry convergence will redefine the way value is created, exchanged, and experienced over the next 15 years.

The topics covered include:

AI-driven, hyper-personalized finance

How autonomous agents will proactively manage financial decisions, replacing standardized products with tailored experiences.

The transformation of the Order-to-Cash value chain

Insights into how automation, embedded systems, and quantum-secure infrastructures will disrupt traditional financial processes.

Strategic navigation in a converging ecosystem

A practical framework to help organizations adapt to ongoing shifts across technology, regulation, and customer expectations.

A strategic resource for decision-makers

Fintech 2040 is not a trend report—it is a practical roadmap for leaders across fintech, banking, technology, and policy. It offers actionable guidance on preparing for a financial ecosystem that will be increasingly automated, intelligent, and decentralized. The paper also introduces a four-stage adaptation model, enabling stakeholders to evaluate where they stand and how to move forward.



As the boundaries between sectors continue to blur, this report equips forward-thinking organizations with the insight to remain relevant, resilient, and responsible.

