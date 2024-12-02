The Future of Competitive Advantage in Banking & Payments

Across 12 insights, get instant visibility on how your strategy and pain points compare with your peers in banking and payments. How do you measure up in meeting customer expectations and in your digital payments modernisation strategy?

Additionally, get insights and commentary from Zanders, EBA CLEARING, Visa, Thunes, Datos Insights, Swift, Payments Canada, PayUK, HSBC, Open Banking Expo, Datos Insights, Thunes, Banque Cantonale de Genève, and industry expert Mike Chambers from Payments:Unpacked.

Now in its fourth year, this report is built on a peer-based, real-time comparison benchmarking survey to see how executives and their companies are meeting customer expectations and progressing towards achieving their digital payments transformation strategy. Topics covered include real-time/instant payments, cross-border payments, ISO 20022 messaging, transitioning from on-premise to SaaS, compliance and regulation, cash positioning and fraud monitoring, and payments verification.

Key Statistics:

40% of financial institutions globally say their key pain point and limitation with their current payments infrastructure is legacy systems being an obstacle to keeping pace with industry changes and regulations in a speedy and efficient way

said that the greatest pain point when sending cross-border payments was slow or unknown speed of arrival 30% rank legacy infrastructure as the most significant barrier to the adoption of real-time/instant payments

Why This Report is Worth Reading

Banks and financial institutions need to take advantage of the opportunity to compare their strategic priorities, product roadmaps, and plans for future innovation with their peers. In the process, they can discover the technology trends the industry is prioritizing and align with themes.

This report will help you gauge if your financial institution is on track to maximise on the changes impacting the payments ecosystem and accelerate your digital payments transformation strategy today – that is where true competitive advantage can be leveraged.