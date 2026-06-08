Aeropay has integrated with Jack Henry's payments orchestration technology to expand real-time pay-by-bank infrastructure across the US.

The integration is live, with plans to extend RfP and RTP capabilities more broadly across Aeropay's ecosystem in the coming months.

Multi-rail architecture and dynamic routing

The technical foundation of the integration centres on rail redundancy and intelligent transaction routing. Through the process of incorporating Jack Henry's orchestration layer, Aeropay is able to dynamically direct transactions based on performance conditions, network availability, and risk signals. This approach is designed to improve system uptime, reduce settlement latency, and provide optimised flexibility for merchants and platforms accepting instant payments.

The architecture supports embedded account-to-account payments within checkout flows and digital wallet environments via Aeropay's API stack, allowing merchants to accept bank payments without redirecting users to external interfaces.

Central to the risk management component is Aeropay's proprietary risk intelligence engine, which evaluates user behaviour, transaction patterns, and network signals in real time to inform authorisation decisions. Moreover, the addition of orchestration technology is intended to complement this system by balancing speed, reliability, and security, factors relevant to scaling instant payments responsibly across a fragmented US banking landscape.

Context and industry relevance

Pay-by-bank adoption in the US has historically lagged behind markets such as the UK and parts of Europe, where open banking infrastructure is more mature and regulatory frameworks have accelerated account-to-account payment uptake. In addition, the US Federal Reserve's FedNow service, launched in July 2023, and The Clearing House's RTP network have expanded the available rails for real-time bank payments domestically, though coverage across financial institutions remains uneven.

Aeropay's use of Jack Henry's orchestration layer reflects a broader industry approach to addressing this fragmentation: rather than relying on a single payment rail, providers are building multi-rail architectures that can adapt routing decisions dynamically. Jack Henry, which serves a significant share of community and mid-sized US banks, brings connectivity to a portion of the financial institution landscape that may otherwise be difficult to reach through direct integrations alone.