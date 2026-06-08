Enfuce has partnered with Circle K to migrate over 400.000 consumer payment cards across Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

The agreement sees Circle K's existing closed-loop consumer card programme transition to a more scalable infrastructure, enabling purchases at Circle K and Ingo retail stations. Supported transaction types include fuel, electric vehicle (EV) charging, car wash services, and convenience store purchases.

Modernising legacy infrastructure

According to the official press release, Circle K selected Enfuce as its transformation partner following an extensive review of its existing payment infrastructure. The programme has been a component of customer loyalty across the Nordic markets, and the migration is intended to preserve that engagement while updating the underlying platform.

As part of the arrangement, Enfuce is delivering digital onboarding capabilities designed to replace manual customer processes with a self-service-driven experience. The solution also includes direct debit functionality, integrated with local Nordic payment schemes to align with regional requirements.

Thomas Ørnstrup Bergmann, Global Director of B2C Payment Products, Circle K, noted that the partnership is intended to modernise the payment platform, increase security, and build flexibility for future service development, including ongoing customer loyalty initiatives.

Implications for Nordic payments

The migration reflects a broader trend across European markets, where retailers operating loyalty-linked payment card programmes are reassessing legacy infrastructure in favour of platforms that can accommodate digital onboarding, local scheme integration, and expanded mobility services such as EV charging.

In addition, the Nordic region has seen consistent growth in EV adoption, which places greater operational and transactional demands on fuel and mobility retailers. Embedding EV charging payments within an existing consumer card programme represents a practical step towards consolidating mobility-related transactions on a single platform.