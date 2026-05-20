Inside the 2026 Global eCommerce Payments & Fraud Report

Uncovering Trends. Navigating the Future.

Join the Merchant Risk Council (MRC) and The Paypers for an exclusive webinar exploring the key findings from the 2026 Global eCommerce Payments & Fraud Report.



Based on insights from more than 1,200 ecommerce merchants across 35+ countries, this session will break down the trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the future of payments and fraud prevention.



From evolving fraud threats and post-purchase abuse to payment optimisation strategies and emerging technologies, our expert speakers will unpack the data and discuss what it means for merchants operating in today’s increasingly complex global market.



About the report



The 2026 Global eCommerce Payments & Fraud Report is based on a global survey conducted between November and December 2025, with responses from 1,278 merchant professionals across North America, Europe, APAC, and LATAM.



Published annually by the MRC in partnership with Visa Acceptance Solutions and Verifi, and conducted by independent market research firm B2B International, the report delivers exclusive benchmarks and insights into the evolving ecommerce payments and fraud prevention landscape.