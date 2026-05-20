WebinarsPayments

Inside the 2026 Global eCommerce Payments & Fraud Report

Takes place on 28 May 2026 07:00 AM PDT / 10:00 AM EDT / 04:00 PM CET

Daniela Ceobanu

Daniela Ceobanu

20 May 2026 / 5 Min Read

Save Your Spot

Agenda

  • Key global and regional trends impacting ecommerce payments and fraud prevention
  • How merchants are improving authorisation rates and optimising payment performance
  • Emerging fraud threats and the strategies organisations are using to combat them
  • Benchmarks and insights on chargebacks, refund abuse, and post-purchase fraud
  • The technologies, tactics, and operational approaches shaping fraud prevention in 2026

Presenters

Keith Briscoe

Keith Briscoe

[Moderator] VP, Advocacy and Education, MRC

Leon Brown

Leon Brown

Global Risk and Compliance Specialist

Mark Shaw

Mark Shaw

Managing Director, Global Payments, Flutter Entertainment, Plc.

Mark Strachan

Mark Strachan

SNR Director, EMEA Risk Solutions Visa

Oana Ifrim

Oana Ifrim

[Host] Lead Editor at The Paypers

Keywords:
paymentsfraudfraud preventionmerchantseCommerce payments
Countries:
World
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The Paypers is a global hub for market insights, real-time news, expert interviews, and in-depth analyses and resources across payments, fintech, and the digital economy. We deliver reports, webinars, and commentary on key topics, including regulation, real-time payments, cross-border payments and ecommerce, digital identity, payment innovation and infrastructure, Open Banking, Embedded Finance, crypto, fraud and financial crime prevention, and more – all developed in collaboration with industry experts and leaders.

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