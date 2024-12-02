Brazil to add instalment option to Pix in September

The new functionality will be launched in September 2025 through an option named ‘Pix Parcelado,’ that will allow consumers to split payments over time while merchants receive the full amount immediately.

The announcement marks a further expansion of Pix, which has seen widespread adoption since its 2020 launch and is currently the most used payment method in Brazil according to Reuters. Instalment-based payments are a common practice among Brazilian consumers, traditionally dominated by credit card usage. By offering a similar function, the central bank's new feature may reduce the reliance on credit cards for higher-value retail purchases.

A statement from the central bank indicated that the new tool is intended to make it easier for individuals without access to conventional credit products to finance purchases. Officials also noted that while the feature mimics some aspects of credit card functionality, no specific information has yet been disclosed regarding associated fees or how the payment structuring will work technically.

Plans for expanded credit integration by 2026

In addition to the upcoming instalment feature, the central bank outlined a separate initiative scheduled for 2026. This development will allow businesses to use anticipated Pix receivables as collateral in credit operations. The objective is to provide more favourable borrowing terms, particularly for firms heavily dependent on Pix for their transactions.

According to the central bank, this future functionality will require a more sophisticated operational framework and is not expected to alter how individual users interact with Pix.