Beyond tax: what it really takes to grow digital goods across borders

Is global growth creating more friction than revenue?



The digital goods market is growing fast. It was valued at USD 124.32B in 2025 and is projected to surpass USD 511B by 2031. But for SaaS, streaming, e-learning, software, and gaming brands, international expansion rarely gets held back by demand alone.



More often, growth slows at the point where payments, tax, compliance, and localization start to collide.

New markets mean new tax obligations, more complex recurring billing rules, lower cross-border approval rates, failed renewals, and payment experiences that do not feel local to the customer. The result is slower expansion, more operational drag, and revenue that never gets fully captured.



Join us on May 27th for a live roundtable with experts from Nuvei and leading digital platforms.



Can’t make it? Fill out the form and we’ll send you the recording



Duration:

25 minutes + 10-15 minutes Q&A



Who should attend?

For teams scaling digital platforms across borders, including SaaS, video gaming, streaming, e-learning, and subscriptions.

If you’re responsible for performance in new markets, from conversion to renewals to operational efficiency, this session is built for you.



Save your seat to learn what’s limiting your growth across markets, and how to turn expansion into real, retained revenue.