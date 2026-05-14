WebinarsPayments

Beyond tax: what it really takes to grow digital goods across borders

Takes place on 27 May 2026 09:00 AM PDT / 12:00 PM EDT / 06:00 PM CET

Daniela Ceobanu

Daniela Ceobanu

14 May 2026 / 5 Min Read

Save Your Spot

Agenda

  • Why some brands enter new markets 97.8% faster;
  • Where a 12% lift in authorization really comes from;
  • How 11% of subscription revenue can be recovered;
  • Why expired cards still leave money on the table, with 20% recoverable;
  • What 69% local-language preference means for conversion. Register now to learn how to convert more players and keep them coming back.

Presenters

Bridger Bullock

Bridger Bullock

Senior Business Development Manager at Nuvei

Jason Kumpf

Jason Kumpf

Head of US Revenue at Razorpay

Masha Cilliers

Masha Cilliers

Payment Industry Expert, iNED, Board Advisor [Moderator]

Pascal Burg

Pascal Burg

Director, Edgar, Dunn & Company

Keywords:
Cross-border paymentsDigital goodscompliancenew marketsbusiness scaling
Countries:
World
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