WebinarsPayments

The Payments Butterfly Effect: How Instant Payments Reshape the Ecosystem

Takes place on 19 May 2026 07:00 AM PDT / 10:00 AM EDT / 04:00 PM CET

Elena Irimia

Elena Irimia

05 May 2026 / 5 Min Read

Save Your Spot

Agenda

  • Why SEPA Instant’s rapid growth won’t happen in isolation, and how volume is likely to shift from cards, direct debits, and other rails.
  • What instant payments mean for e-commerce and account-to-account payments, including the role of open banking and initiatives like EPI’s Wero wallet.
  • How higher transaction limits could unlock new use cases and business models.
  • Where instant payments could accelerate the decline of legacy payment rails, and what may replace them.
  • How banks and PSPs can use strategic scenario planning to prioritise investments and stay competitive.

Presenters

Joy Macknight

Joy Macknight

Financial Journalist (Moderator)

Karine Martinez

Karine Martinez

Head of Strategic Partnerships

Nacho Garcia

Nacho Garcia

Managing Partner at NURABAL

Tristan Kirchner

Tristan Kirchner

CEO Europe at ClearBank

Keywords:
SEPAEuropean payments ecosystemSEPA InstantAccount-to-account paymentsPayment Service ProvidersClearBankFinancial ecosystem shift
Countries:
World
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