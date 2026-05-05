The Payments Butterfly Effect: How Instant Payments Reshape the Ecosystem

Instant payments are set to trigger a fundamental shift across the European payments ecosystem.



On 19 May, Tristan Kirchner, CEO Europe at ClearBank will be joined by Joy Macknight, leading financial journalist, Catrine Rhenberg, founder at Nurabal, and Karine Martinez, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Wallester, to unpack what’s changing and the challenges for banks, PSPs and merchants, what it means for your organisation, and the practical steps to stay ahead.



You’ll hear expert perspectives on:

Why SEPA Instant’s rapid growth won’t happen in isolation, and how volume is likely to shift from cards, direct debits, and other rails.

What instant payments mean for e-commerce and account-to-account payments, including the role of open banking and initiatives like EPI’s Wero wallet.

How higher transaction limits could unlock new use cases and business models.

Where instant payments could accelerate the decline of legacy payment rails, and what may replace them.

How banks and PSPs can use strategic scenario planning to prioritise investments and stay competitive. Join us to explore how instant payments could reshape the industry, and leave with clear actions you can take now to get ahead of what’s next. Join us to explore how instant payments could reshape the industry, and leave with clear actions you can take now to get ahead of what’s next.