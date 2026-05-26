US-based NCR Atleos Corporation has announced the expansion of its Cashzone ATM network into Colombia, marking the company's entry into Latin America. The launch is underpinned by a partnership with Colombia-based Bancoomeva, which will serve as the sponsoring and settlement bank, taking regulatory responsibility for the provision of financial services to end users. The network will operate in compliance with applicable data protection and financial regulations in the country.

Cashzone is a network of independently owned and operated ATMs positioned in high-traffic retail and community locations. As part of NCR Atleos, the network combines ATM technology with end-to-end management and operates across 14 countries worldwide, offering a surcharge-free footprint for consumers and financial institutions. The Colombian launch represents the network's first expansion into Latin America.

Cash infrastructure in a hybrid payments market

Colombia presents a payments landscape where cash retains a dominant role. According to the announcement, cash continues to account for the majority of in-person transactions, particularly for everyday purchases including food, transportation, and household expenses. This dynamic persists alongside the continued growth of digital payments, reflecting a market where both channels serve distinct consumer needs.

The Cashzone rollout is positioned as a response to this environment, with the stated objective of strengthening cash access in communities where physical currency remains central to economic participation. Bancoomeva's involvement brings local regulatory standing and market knowledge to the collaboration, while the two organisations will continue to operate independently beyond the scope of this specific initiative.

Colombia's banking association, Asobancaria, has indicated that the launch aligns with the association's priorities regarding accessible cash infrastructure within a modern payments ecosystem, adding an element of sectoral endorsement to the announcement.

Global network expansion

For NCR Atleos, the Colombian launch is framed as part of a broader international growth strategy for the Cashzone network. Operating across 14 countries, the network's expansion into Latin America signals a continued investment in markets where cash access is considered a pillar of financial inclusion rather than a legacy consideration.

The collaboration with Bancoomeva follows a model that Atleos has applied in other markets: pairing the Cashzone infrastructure and operational capability with a local regulated institution that assumes responsibility for financial services delivery. This structure allows for regulatory compliance without requiring Atleos to hold banking licences in each market.

No figures relating to the number of ATMs to be deployed, projected transaction volumes, or investment amounts have been disclosed in connection with the Colombian launch.