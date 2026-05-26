Italy's state-backed Cassa Depositi e Prestiti has announced plans to increase its stake in payments group Nexi from 19.14% to just under 30%.

CDP's board approved the stake increase through a combination of derivatives and market purchases. The move effectively blocks a potential acquisition by private equity firm CVC, which had been evaluating a take-private bid for Nexi.

Strategic positioning and private equity interest

According to Financial Times, CVC had explored a deal for Nexi on three separate occasions in recent years. Its latest plan involved carving out Nexi's banking infrastructure division, representing an asset considered strategically sensitive by the Italian government on national security grounds. CDP Equity, the state lender's direct investment arm, communicated its opposition to the proposed deal in discussions with CVC executives. CVC did not pursue a hostile bid.

Nexi's shares rose more than 5% following CDP's announcement.

Following the stake increase, CDP will become Nexi's single largest shareholder, overtaking private equity firm Hellman & Friedman, which holds approximately 23% of the company, a position acquired through Nexi's 2020 merger with Denmark-based payments group Nets. Hellman & Friedman had previously indicated it would consider options to divest its stake if a credible offer materialised. The value of its holding has declined substantially since 2020.

Industry context

Nexi processes EUR 1.8 trillion in digital transactions across more than 25 countries. CDP has described the company as a strategic component of Italy's financial infrastructure and has indicated an ambition to develop Nexi into a broader European payments platform.

The development reflects wider pressures facing traditional European payments providers. Fintech challengers and global technology companies have eroded margins in core business lines, while merchants and banking partners have pushed for lower fees and more flexible digital services. In this context, national governments and development institutions across Europe have shown increasing interest in maintaining domestic oversight of critical payments infrastructure.

CDP's decision to raise its stake rather than remain passive signals a shift toward active stewardship of Nexi at a time when the company's market capitalisation has fallen approximately 65% over the past four years, driven by fee compression, contract renegotiations, and intensifying competition.