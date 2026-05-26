NewsPayments

Newland NPT gains Fiserv Rapid Connect L3 certification for PayExplorer

CP

Claudia Pincovski

26 May 2026 / 4 Min Read

Keywords:
paymentsPOStransactionsinvestmentfinancial services
Countries:
United States of America

News on Payments

Newland NPT gains Fiserv Rapid Connect L3 certification for PayExplorer

26 May 2026 / 4 min read / Payments

CDP bank to raise stake in Nexi after CVC weighs bid

26 May 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

NCR Atleos expands Cashzone ATM network into Colombia

26 May 2026 / 4 min read / Payments

Alibaba Cloud launches agentic AI ecosystem for global customers

26 May 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

QNB Group and Mastercard to expand payments in Syria

26 May 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Explainers on Payments

Explainer: understanding 3DS authentication

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Advocate General opinion on FX hedging by payment institutions under PSD2 and MiFID II

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The merchant's guide to chargebacks: from reason codes to dispute strategy

24 Mar 2026 / 7 min read / Payments

Understanding the G20 cross-border payments targets

10 Mar 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Explainer: understanding merchant pricing models – blended, IC++, and IC+

10 Dec 2025 / 8 min read / Payments
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