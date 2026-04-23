Building your Wero Strategy: Real-World Perspectives from European Financial Institutions

Wero has more than 50M registered users and €7.5B in transfers. If you're evaluating Wero, hear directly from financial institutions already navigating this decision.



Whether you're an issuing bank, acquiring bank, or payment service provider, Wero represents the next generation of European payments. But the strategic decisions you face, how to approach them, what challenges to expect, and how to move forward, are best informed by peers already in motion.



In this panel discussion, financial institutions already evaluating or implementing Wero will share their real-world journey:

• Current market status and what's happening across Europe

• Implementation roadmaps: timelines, decisions, and trade-offs

• Regional perspectives: how Wero adoption looks in different markets

• The operational challenges they're facing



Who should attend?



Financial institution leaders and decision-makers responsible for payment strategy, digital innovation, or technology investment who are evaluating Wero and want to learn from peers already navigating these decisions.



Why attend? Discover the operational challenges your institution needs to solve with Wero payments, learn how to launch fast and connect with experts who've already done it.