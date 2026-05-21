WebinarsPayments

Card acceptance and PCI compliance: flexibility, control, and data ownership

Organized on 21 May 2026 07:00 AM PDT / 10:00 AM EDT / 04:00 PM CET

Daniela Ceobanu

Daniela Ceobanu

25 May 2026 / 5 Min Read

Watch Video

Agenda

  • How architectural decisions shape PCI scope, vendor lock-in, and ownership of card data
  • A framework for evaluating card collection methods by scope, control, flexibility, and data ownership
  • Why multi-PSP routing depends on getting your architecture right from day one
  • What changes when you're attesting as a merchant or a service provider

Presenters

Shane Peden

Shane Peden

Partner, Risk Advisory and Assurance Services / Aprio

Masha Cilliers

Masha Cilliers

Payment Industry Expert, iNED, Board Advisor [Moderator]

Shane Curran

Shane Curran

Founder & CEO / Evervault

Keywords:
PCI compliancePayment infrastructurePayment securitycard acceptancemerchants
Countries:
World
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