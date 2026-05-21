Card acceptance and PCI compliance: flexibility, control, and data ownership

Most teams approach card acceptance solely through the lens of compliance.



What they often don't realise is that these architectural decisions have consequences far beyond compliance: PSP lock-in, orchestration limitations, and no ownership of card data.

Whether you're a merchant accepting payments directly or a service provider supporting card flows for others, the same six architectures are on the table. However, they each offer varying levels of flexibility, control, and data ownership.

Join Shane Curran (Evervault CEO), Shane Peden (Aprio Partner, Risk Advisory and Assurance Services), and Masha Cilliers (Payment Industry Expert, iNED, Board Advisor), for a review of each architecture, the trade-offs that come with them, and how the picture shifts depending on whether you're attesting as a merchant or a service provider.

This session is designed for leadership, product, and engineering teams who are building or modernising card acceptance.

Watch now for a clear framework to choose the architecture that fits your business, not just your compliance team.