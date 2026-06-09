Ecommpay has launched Express Checkout functionality for Apple Pay and Google Pay, enabling merchants to offer wallet-based payments earlier in the checkout journey.

The functionality is designed to reduce the steps required for customers to complete a purchase, particularly for guest users. According to research conducted by Ecommpay, 59% of orders are placed by guest customers who would otherwise be required to manually enter personal, billing, and delivery details before completing a transaction. Express Checkout enables eligible customers to initiate payment using stored wallet data, bypassing manual form-filling and account creation requirements.

In addition, when the feature is enabled, Apple Pay and Google Pay buttons are presented within the merchant's own checkout interface. Upon selection, the customer's digital wallet is opened, and where supported and configured, available payment, billing, and delivery details are populated automatically.

Conversion context and merchant flexibility

According to the official press release, the move also reflects broader industry data on checkout design. Ecommpay's own research indicates that single-page checkouts carry an average conversion rate of 61%, compared to 56% for multi-page flows, a gap that underscores the commercial relevance of reducing checkout steps.

Ecommpay's Hosted Payment Page remains available as an option, offering a dynamic display of payment methods. Express Checkout supplements this by giving merchants the ability to surface Apple Pay and Google Pay at an earlier point in the purchase journey, with fewer redirects involved.

The security architecture of both Apple Pay and Google Pay is a contributing factor in the integration. Both wallet solutions rely on tokenisation and device-based authentication, meaning that card details are not directly transmitted to the merchant during a transaction. This is particularly relevant for merchants seeking to reduce payment-related fraud exposure while simplifying the customer experience.

Express Checkout positions Ecommpay's offering in line with growing merchant demand for embedded, wallet-first checkout experiences, a trend accelerated by the widespread adoption of mobile commerce and consumer familiarity with one-tap payment flows. Furthermore, for merchants operating across multiple regions, the ability to present recognised wallet options natively within their checkout infrastructure may also support consistency across device types and customer segments.