Lithuania-based second-hand marketplace Vinted has extended its payment partnership with Luxembourg-based Mangopay, which will continue providing wallet infrastructure, payment processing, and payout capabilities across Europe. The extended partnership also encompasses closer collaboration with Vinted Pay, Vinted's in-house payment service provider.

The two companies have worked together for more than a decade, during which Vinted has grown from an early-stage marketplace into one of Europe's leading re-commerce platforms. The renewed agreement reflects the scale already achieved and is aligned with Vinted's expected growth trajectory.

Infrastructure and operational scope

Vinted uses Mangopay's infrastructure to support payment flows between buyers and sellers across multiple markets, offering local and global payment options, multi-currency payouts to sellers, and cross-border transaction support. Mangopay's wallet-based infrastructure has supported Vinted in managing multi-party payment flows and in developing its business and revenue model over time, including through the ability to implement and assess various fee structures across its ecosystem.

Re-commerce context and wallet adoption

The renewal comes as re-commerce continues to expand globally, driven by both economic and environmental factors. Research from Mangopay indicates that 43% of platform users prefer wallet-based payment experiences, underlining the role of wallet-first infrastructure in enabling a transaction loop in which users generate income as sellers and reinvest it as buyers.

Industry context

The extended partnership reflects the increasing maturity of the platform payments sector, where multi-party payment infrastructure has become a critical operational component for marketplaces managing flows between large numbers of buyers and sellers across multiple jurisdictions. When Vinted first adopted Mangopay's infrastructure, dedicated platform payment solutions were less common and multi-party payment management was a less understood requirement among providers.

The growth of re-commerce as a category has made the operational demands of platform payments more significant. Managing payouts in multiple currencies, supporting local payment method preferences across European markets, and maintaining a compliant framework for funds held in seller wallets all require infrastructure specifically designed for platform business models rather than adapted from single-party payment processing. The long-term nature of the renewed partnership reflects both the depth of the existing integration and the continued relevance of wallet-based infrastructure as re-commerce platforms scale.