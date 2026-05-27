NewsPayments

Nayax launches PIN-capable VPOS Media 4 terminal for UK unattended retail

CP

Claudia Pincovski

27 May 2026 / 4 Min Read

Keywords:
product launchretailpaymentstransactionsAPI
Countries:
United Kingdom

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