Israel-based Nayax has launched VPOS Media 4 in the UK, an Android-based payment terminal designed for unattended retail and self-service environments. The device supports both contactless and chip-and-PIN transactions and incorporates a four-inch colour touchscreen. The UK launch follows earlier deployments across Australia and Europe.

VPOS Media 4 is the first Nayax terminal to integrate PCI PTS 6.x certified PIN-on-Glass technology, enabling operators to process higher-value transactions in regulated environments where PIN authentication is required. The device supports EMV, NFC, and QR code payment methods and is built on an open API architecture that allows larger operators and original equipment manufacturers to develop custom applications within Nayax's payments infrastructure.

Market context and compliance drivers

The UK unattended retail sector is undergoing structural change. Approximately 80% of UK vending machines now support cashless payments, and the market is expanding beyond traditional low-value vending into higher-value sectors including EV charging, parking, kiosks, and laundromats. This shift is creating demand for payment hardware capable of handling larger transactions securely, alongside compliance requirements that legacy terminals were not designed to meet.

Operators in these segments must now address PCI DSS compliance, Strong Customer Authentication or valid exemptions, secure encryption, and ongoing fraud monitoring. The concurrent phase-out of the UK's 2G and 3G networks is also compelling many operators to replace ageing hardware that relies on sunset connectivity infrastructure. VPOS Media 4 supports remote configuration, over-the-air software updates, and future-ready connectivity, positioning it as a response to both the regulatory and network migration pressures facing the sector.

Platform capabilities and commercial context

Beyond payment acceptance, VPOS Media 4 operates as part of Nayax's broader commerce platform, combining payment processing, device management, loyalty programmes, and consumer engagement tools within a single integrated system. Operators can use the device to run promotions, monitor performance in real time, and manage devices remotely.

The UK launch comes as Nayax reports continued growth across its global operations. In the first quarter of 2026, the company recorded USD 107 million in revenue, representing 32% year-over-year growth and 26% organic growth. Adjusted EBITDA grew 43% to 13% of revenue during the same period. Nayax's installed base surpassed 1.5 million connected devices in Q1 2026, with a customer base of 120,000.

No specific figures on the number of UK deployments planned or revenue targets associated with the VPOS Media 4 launch have been disclosed.