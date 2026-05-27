Highnote and Visa have launched agentic commerce capabilities enabling businesses to automate AI-initiated payments with programmable controls.

The US-based issuing and payments platform Highnote has built its Agentic Commerce offering on top of Visa Intelligent Commerce, integrating through Visa's Intelligent Commerce Connect interface. The solution combines Highnote's programmable payment infrastructure with Visa's tokenisation and authorisation capabilities, enabling businesses to provision payment credentials to software agents operating within defined spend rules and real-time decisioning logic.

Automating B2B payment workflows

The initial use cases target B2B financial operations: invoice and accounts payable automation, vendor payments, operational spend management, and AI-assisted procurement. These workflows have historically required manual approval steps, as the new capabilities aim to allow software to carry out execution directly, provided transactions fall within the parameters set by the business.

From a technical standpoint, the integration allows agents to initiate transactions and merchants to accept them through a single connection point. Businesses can apply real-time authorisation logic across the payment lifecycle and retain visibility over AI-driven spend as it occurs. This approach addresses one of the practical concerns around agentic systems in financial contexts: maintaining oversight and auditability even when the initiating party is software rather than a human.

Highnote's platform supports a range of financial operations including issuing, acquiring, credit, ledger management, and money movement. The agentic commerce layer extends this infrastructure to accommodate AI-driven procurement, dynamic payment routing, supplier management, and recurring operational spend.

Infrastructure for emerging agentic use cases

According to the official press release, Visa's Intelligent Commerce programme, through which this integration is built, is positioned as a foundational layer for businesses and developers building agentic transaction experiences. Ivy Lee, VP, Head of Agentic for CMS, Visa, mentioned that the programme is designed to manage the underlying complexity of payment execution so that businesses can focus on deploying differentiated workflows rather than on payments infrastructure.

The collaboration reflects a broader shift in enterprise software towards AI systems that move beyond analysis and into operational execution. As AI adoption in business processes accelerates, payment infrastructure capable of handling agent-initiated transactions, with appropriate controls, is becoming a relevant capability for companies managing complex procurement and spend environments.

Highnote has indicated that further use cases will be developed on the same infrastructure foundation as demand for agentic payment experiences grows across industries.