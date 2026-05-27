WestJet has integrated Hopper Technology Solutions' Cancel For Any Reason product into its booking flow, offering refund options of 80% or 100%.

The product is now available on WestJet.com and through the WestJet mobile app, with customers able to select either an 80% or 100% refund option at the point of booking. The feature applies to Econo and EconoFlex fares, with pricing that varies based on fare type, origin, destination, travel dates, and the number of passengers on the booking.

Flexibility as an ancillary revenue model

According to the official press release, Cancel For Any Reason sits within a broader category of travel fintech products designed to address booking hesitancy and post-purchase uncertainty, two factors that airlines have increasingly sought to monetise through optional add-ons. Through the process of providing refund guarantees at a fee, carriers can convert otherwise undecided travellers while generating ancillary income outside of the base fare.

For HTS the product is positioned as a tool that supports booking conversion alongside the flexibility benefit it provides to passengers. The fee structure is dynamic, reflecting variables including route and travel window, which allows pricing to be calibrated to perceived risk and demand.

WestJet is a Canada-based carrier, and the rollout extends HTS's reach within the Canadian market. The integration operates within the airline's existing booking flow, rather than as a separate post-purchase product, which reduces friction in the opt-in process.

The arrangement reflects a wider industry pattern in which airlines partner with fintech and travel technology providers to deploy ancillary products without building proprietary solutions internally. In addition, HTS's model involves licensing its technology to airline partners, with Cancel For Any Reason among several products in its portfolio targeting traveller pain points such as schedule disruptions and itinerary changes.