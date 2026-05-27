Singapore-based Ant International has announced the rollout of cross-border mobile payment services in Latin America through its Alipay+ gateway, in collaboration with PVS, a fintech company specialising in payment solutions across the region. The partnership enables users of Alipay+'s network, spanning 50 e-wallets and banking apps, as well as more than ten national QR schemes, to make QR-based payments at PVS merchants. The initial rollout covers Chile and Argentina, with expansion to additional markets planned.

Through a single integration, merchants of all sizes can receive payments in local currency from wallets and banking apps based in Asia and Europe. Alipay+ connects 150 million merchants and two billion consumer accounts globally.

Coverage, technology, and merchant benefits

The partnership is designed to serve global travellers, with a particular focus on visitors from Asia undertaking multi-destination trips to the region. By accepting payments through familiar home-market apps, merchants gain access to inbound tourist spending without requiring customers to manage currency exchange or carry local payment instruments.

Beyond QR-based transactions, the announcement references Alipay+ NFC functionality, which enables contactless cross-border payments through a partnership with Mastercard. Starting with AlipayHK, GCash, and Kakao Pay, users can make NFC payments at more than 150 million Mastercard-enabled merchants worldwide, including across Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico. Merchants accepting Alipay+ will also have access to cross-border digital marketing tools and AI-powered travel solutions being developed within the Alipay+ ecosystem.

Ant International processes an average of more than 20 million transactions daily across its global operations, which span payment and account services, embedded finance, treasury management, and AI-powered financial products.

Regional expansion and strategic context

The Latin America rollout forms part of a broader push by Ant International to deepen its presence in the region. The company has described an active programme of partnerships with local and global payment service providers, fintech companies, and digital platforms to extend cross-border payment and credit services for both individuals and small and medium-sized enterprises.

This includes a collaboration with Mexico-based R2, an embedded lending infrastructure company, to expand SME financing across Latin America. In May 2025, Ant International also became the official sponsor of the Argentina National Football Team for the Asia region, excluding the Middle East, a partnership that provides brand visibility within the Asian consumer base that Alipay+ is now seeking to serve in Argentina and Chile.

PVS's role in the arrangement is to provide local regulatory knowledge, merchant network access, and regional operational expertise, complementing Alipay+'s technology infrastructure and risk management capabilities. No figures on the number of PVS merchants currently enrolled or projected transaction volumes have been disclosed in connection with the announcement.