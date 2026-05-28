US-based Gr4vy, a cloud-based payment orchestration platform, has entered into a partnership with PlayHQ, a sports management platform active across Australia, New Zealand, the UK, and Canada. The integration is already live across multiple markets, with payments currently supported for Basketball England, Cricket Scotland, and Rugby Canada.

PlayHQ operates as a unified platform serving national governing bodies, associations, clubs, and individual participants. Its functionality spans registration management, competition scheduling, payments processing, and participant engagement. The platform has to date facilitated more than 11 million registrations, supported over 100,000 administrators and volunteers, and scheduled more than three million games across its active markets. That operational scale places significant demands on the underlying payments infrastructure, particularly given the platform's cross-border footprint and the varied payment environments across its four markets.

Infrastructure for multi-market sports payments

The Gr4vy integration addresses a structural challenge that arises as platforms expand internationally: the need to connect to multiple payment providers across different jurisdictions without a corresponding increase in engineering complexity. Gr4vy's orchestration layer sits between PlayHQ and its payment providers, managing connectivity, routing, and performance consistency at a centralised level. This architecture allows PlayHQ to introduce new payment methods or add providers in additional markets without requiring changes to its core platform.

A particular operational concern for sports registration platforms is the concentration of transaction volumes during peak registration periods. Seasonal sign-ups across multiple sports and jurisdictions can produce sharp spikes in payment activity within short timeframes. The orchestration layer is designed to handle these load patterns, maintaining consistent performance without requiring PlayHQ to independently manage provider failover or volume distribution at the application level.

For the national governing bodies and associations using PlayHQ, such as Basketball England, Cricket Scotland, and Rugby Canada, the practical effect is that payment acceptance scales alongside registration growth, across jurisdictions, without requiring those organisations to manage payments infrastructure directly. The complexity of multi-provider connectivity is absorbed at the orchestration layer, leaving PlayHQ to focus on platform development and geographic expansion.

No financial terms associated with the partnership have been disclosed, and no details on the number of additional markets planned for rollout have been made available.