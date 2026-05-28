Latvijas Banka grants Nexdesk SIA payment institution licence

Latvijas Banka has issued a payment institution licence to Latvia-based Nexdesk SIA, expanding the firm's authorised financial services.

The newly issued licence enables Nexdesk SIA to provide money remittance services and, in combination with a crypto-asset services licence already held by the company, to fully offer custody of crypto-assets and transfer services for crypto-assets.

Dual licensing under MiCA and national payments law

The regulatory backdrop to this licensing decision reflects the intersection of EU-level crypto regulation and national payment services legislation. Latvijas Banka issues authorisations to crypto-asset service providers in accordance with the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA), the EU framework that came into full effect in December 2024 and establishes a harmonised licensing regime across EU member states.

However, where crypto-asset service providers offer transfer services involving e-money tokens, an additional licence under Latvia's Law on Payment Services and Electronic Money may also be required. This is the regulatory basis on which Nexdesk SIA has now obtained its payment institution licence.

Nexdesk SIA had previously been granted a crypto-asset services licence by Latvijas Banka in December 2025, making the payment institution authorisation a subsequent step that completes the company's regulatory standing to operate across both domains.

In addition, the case illustrates a broader pattern emerging across EU jurisdictions, where firms operating at the boundary of crypto-asset services and traditional payment infrastructure must navigate dual licensing requirements - satisfying both MiCA obligations and pre-existing national payments law simultaneously.

Latvia has positioned itself as an active jurisdiction for the authorisation of crypto-asset service providers under MiCA, with Latvijas Banka serving as the national competent authority responsible for supervising compliance with both the EU regulation and domestic financial services legislation.