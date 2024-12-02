Bahrain-based ila Bank, powered by Bank ABC, has introduced two new credit cards, the ila World and the ila World Elite, available to eligible customers through the ila app.

Both cards are positioned to serve distinct customer segments, with the ila World targeting everyday premium banking and the ila World Elite aimed at higher-value lifestyle and travel benefits.

Customers who apply for either card before 31 May 2026 will receive 0% interest on all purchases for their first three billing cycles.

Card features and benefits

The ila World Credit Card carries no annual fee and allows up to three supplementary cards at no additional cost. Rewards can be configured as airline miles, up to 1.5% cashback on eligible spending, or ila Tokens. The card includes access to over 1,300 airport lounges worldwide, among them the Pearl Lounge at Bahrain International Airport, travel medical insurance coverage of up to USD 500,000, travel inconvenience protection, and a range of Mastercard travel and lifestyle privileges, including complimentary annual airport transfers, car rental discounts, and offers across more than 250 partner merchants.

The ila World Elite Credit Card offers up to 2% cashback on spending, complimentary valet parking at select locations in Bahrain through ParkPoint and Valetch, and a 15% discount on dining and spa services at The Ritz-Carlton Bahrain. Cardholders also receive a 50% discount on ila Premium, which provides preferential rates, reduced fees, and enhanced banking privileges. The card includes the same lounge access and travel insurance coverage as the ila World, alongside fast-track security at select airports and access to a 24/7 concierge service covering travel bookings, dining reservations, event access, and personalised planning.

Both cards are managed through the ila app, where customers can monitor spending, set up standing payments, apply for supplementary cards, and access interest-free instalment plans.

Talking about the launch, Nada Tarada, Head of Business and Customer at ila Bank, noted that the two cards are designed for different customer profiles, one focused on flexible rewards and travel perks, the other on broader lifestyle and premium privileges, and that the rollout reflects the bank's continued focus on personalised banking experiences.