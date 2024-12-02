TransUnion CIBIL integrates credit score into SBI YONO app

TransUnion CIBIL and State Bank of India have integrated CIBIL Score and Report access into the YONO digital banking application.

Following this announcement, TransUnion CIBIL and State Bank of India (SBI) have embedded CIBIL Score and Report access directly into SBI's YONO mobile banking application, giving customers visibility into their credit profile within a platform they already use for everyday banking.

The integration allows YONO users to view their CIBIL Score and full credit report, access report analysis tools, and use a score simulator that models the potential impact of financial actions — such as opening or closing loan accounts, making late payments, clearing credit card dues, or initiating new credit enquiries. The feature set also includes a frequently asked questions section and gamified learning content aimed at improving understanding of how credit scoring works.

Embedding credit awareness in daily banking

According to the official press release, YONO, which stands for You Only Need One, consolidates banking, shopping, insurance, investment, bookings, and other financial services into a single interface, functioning across devices with personalised spending analytics. The application serves a large base of active users across India.

Through the process of placing credit information access within this existing digital infrastructure, the collaboration aims to reduce friction for consumers seeking to monitor their credit health. Rather than requiring users to access a separate platform or service, the integration positions credit awareness as a routine element of day-to-day financial management.

TransUnion CIBIL serves as India's primary credit information company, maintaining credit data on consumers and businesses that lenders use when assessing creditworthiness. SBI is India's largest public sector bank by assets, with a substantial retail customer base that spans urban and rural segments.

The initiative reflects a wider trend in financial services towards embedding credit tools within digital banking environments, particularly in markets where financial literacy and credit access remain areas of active policy focus. India's credit bureau ecosystem has expanded considerably over the past decade, and integrations of this type are increasingly seen as a mechanism for broadening consumer engagement with credit data — a priority that aligns with regulatory emphasis on transparency and responsible lending.

The CIBIL Score Simulator, in particular, addresses a gap in consumer understanding by allowing users to model hypothetical credit scenarios before taking action, potentially supporting more deliberate borrowing decisions. This type of tool has relevance in a market where first-time credit users represent a significant share of new borrowers.