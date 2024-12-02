US-based LoanPro, a credit platform, and NXTMOVES, a credit card programme management platform with issuing capabilities, have announced a strategic partnership. The collaboration integrates credit servicing, issuing infrastructure, and programme management to support fintechs and community banks in launching and operating compliant, scalable credit card programmes.

The partnership addresses structural challenges that have emerged as credit card programme launches have grown more complex. Amid a fragmented market of legacy providers, siloed vendors, and evolving regulatory requirements, both the timelines and costs associated with launching a new programme have frequently exceeded initial projections. American consumers' continued expansion of credit card use has nonetheless kept demand high among financial institutions seeking to deepen customer relationships and provide liquidity.

Unified operating model and platform roles

While both companies have independently supported clients in launching credit programmes, the partnership aligns their respective capabilities within a unified operating model. LoanPro will provide its credit platform as the system of record and servicing engine for programmes enabled by NXTMOVES, handling centralised credit ledger management, data access, and account servicing. NXTMOVES contributes ROOK, its full-stack programme management platform, which covers issuing infrastructure, sub-processing, and real-time transaction oversight.

Under a referral arrangement, NXTMOVES will also provide LoanPro clients with direct access to ROOK's programme management and transaction control capabilities. NXTMOVES is one of a limited number of programme managers offering integrated credit-facility capabilities, enabling it to manage both platform infrastructure and credit funding. This is expected to reduce time to launch while giving clients greater control over programme economics. LoanPro supports capital deployment, loan servicing, and debt tranche structuring, underpinning the operational and financial foundation for programme growth.

Bank sponsorship and ecosystem expansion

The partnership also carries implications for the broader credit ecosystem. As NXTMOVES connects its fintech clients to community bank partners, it supports LoanPro's role in enabling financial institutions to act as BIN sponsors. This broadens those banks' operating scope and introduces a wider range of providers into the credit infrastructure landscape. The arrangement reflects a broader trend in which fintechs and community banks seek to scale specialised lending and card products through modular, integrated platform partnerships rather than relying on single-vendor legacy systems.